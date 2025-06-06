Silence Over Tragic Death: Calls for Justice in Kashmiri Youth's Mysterious Demise in Delhi
Congress and PDP leaders express outrage over the death of Zubair Ahmad Bhat, a Kashmiri man who died under suspicious circumstances in Delhi. They criticize media silence and demand accountability from authorities, questioning the frequent targeting of Kashmiris. An investigation is underway following accusations of police assault.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, the mysterious death of Zubair Ahmad Bhat, a young Kashmiri man in Delhi, has sparked an outcry from political leaders and has raised questions regarding the silence of mainstream media.
Congress leader Pawan Khera and People's Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are demanding answers from the Delhi Police, alleging that Bhat's death is not an isolated incident but part of a troubling pattern of suspicion-based targeting of Kashmiris.
According to PDP leader Iltija Mufti, Bhat's family claims he was interrogated and assaulted by police, leading to his death. Despite initial investigations suggesting possible self-infliction, the family insists on foul play, urging for a thorough inquiry.
