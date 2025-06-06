Call for Clarity: Modi Urged to Address Trump's Ceasefire Claims

In a recent statement, Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Parliament Rajeev Rai called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a decisive statement concerning former US President Donald Trump's assertions about mediating an India-Pakistan ceasefire. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rai emphasized the need for transparency from the Indian government to dispel any lingering public doubts.

Rai highlighted the frequency of Trump's remarks on his involvement in brokering peace, urging Modi to address the issue head-on. The opposition's call for a special session of Parliament, following the Pahalgam attack, also underscores the demand for clarity, with discussions harking back to historical precedents set during previous conflicts.

The Congress party, an ally to the SP within the INDIA alliance, has similarly attacked the BJP-led government, questioning Modi's leadership amid allegations of US mediation. Congress figures like Rahul Gandhi have criticized the perceived vulnerability of the current administration against international pressures, contrasting it with the firm resolve shown by past Indian leaders.