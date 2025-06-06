China's Strategic Grip: Weaponizing the Global Supply Chain

China's strategy to weaponize the global supply chain through export controls has been a calculated move more than a decade in the making.

This approach, modeled after American sanctions, has allowed Beijing to exert significant influence over the trade of rare earth materials, crucial for technologies ranging from electric vehicles to missile systems.

Experts suggest that while China may permit more rare earth shipments, it will maintain its leverage over the global supply chain, with many international businesses nervously awaiting export license approvals from the Chinese government.

(With inputs from agencies.)