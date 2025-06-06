Left Menu

China's Strategic Grip: Weaponizing the Global Supply Chain

China has strategically developed an export control system, modeled after the U.S., to influence global supply chains, particularly in rare earths essential for technology like EV motors and missiles. Recent trade tensions show China's control over rare earth exports is wielded as an implicit economic weapon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:33 IST
China's Strategic Grip: Weaponizing the Global Supply Chain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's strategy to weaponize the global supply chain through export controls has been a calculated move more than a decade in the making.

This approach, modeled after American sanctions, has allowed Beijing to exert significant influence over the trade of rare earth materials, crucial for technologies ranging from electric vehicles to missile systems.

Experts suggest that while China may permit more rare earth shipments, it will maintain its leverage over the global supply chain, with many international businesses nervously awaiting export license approvals from the Chinese government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025