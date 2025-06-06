Left Menu

Tesla Rebounds Amid Cooling Musk-Trump Tensions

U.S. stock index futures pointed upward as Tesla shares rebounded following reductions in friction between Elon Musk and President Trump. Economic data highlighted concerns over a slowdown due to trade issues. Investors await payroll data for further insights into the labor market and Fed's rate plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:57 IST
Tesla Rebounds Amid Cooling Musk-Trump Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. stock index futures experienced a slight uptick as investors anticipated key payrolls data. Tesla shares recovered after notable tensions between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump showed signs of easing.

Tesla stock rose 5.4% in premarket trading after the sharp 15% drop the previous day due to Trump's public clash with Musk, including threats to terminate government contracts with Musk's enterprises. The market saw Tesla lose $150 billion in value on Thursday, influencing Wall Street indices negatively.

New economic data this week stirred investor concern over a potential slowdown driven by trade uncertainties, with payroll figures set to provide further insights. Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to monitor the Federal Reserve's next policy moves amidst expectations of two rate cuts by year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025