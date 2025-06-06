Historic Landmark: India Opens World's Highest Chenab Railway Bridge
IRCON's Chenab Bridge project in Jammu and Kashmir, India's highest railway arch bridge, defied political and engineering challenges to enhance regional connectivity. Featuring advanced safety measures and new Vande Bharat trains, this infrastructural marvel promises socio-economic growth and integration in the Kashmir Valley.
- Country:
- India
The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, a flagship project of Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), marks a significant milestone in India's infrastructural landscape. On Friday, the world's highest railway arch bridge was officially opened in Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming political and engineering challenges.
Ashwani Dayal, IRCON's Joint General Manager, highlighted the complexities faced, from engineering hurdles to motivating the workforce willing to tackle this daunting task. He elaborated on the advanced safety features implemented in the tunnels, including fire-safe cables and doors, to ensure safety amidst challenging circumstances.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing connectivity between Jammu Division and Kashmir. With travel times cut dramatically from 6-7 hours to just 3, these trains aim to provide fast, reliable service, traversing iconic infrastructures like the Chenab and Anji Khad Bridges. The project's completion stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and commitment to regional integration and economic development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Orders Immediate Shutdown of Official Websites on Private Domains
TMC Demands Full Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir
Ongoing Clash in Jammu and Kashmir: A Martyr and Strategic Offensive
Jammu and Kashmir Shakes Up Trade Union Landscape with Mass Deregistration
TMC Delegation Decries Neglect of Border Communities in Jammu and Kashmir