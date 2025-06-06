Left Menu

Historic Landmark: India Opens World's Highest Chenab Railway Bridge

IRCON's Chenab Bridge project in Jammu and Kashmir, India's highest railway arch bridge, defied political and engineering challenges to enhance regional connectivity. Featuring advanced safety measures and new Vande Bharat trains, this infrastructural marvel promises socio-economic growth and integration in the Kashmir Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 16:03 IST
Ashwani Dayal, Joint General Manager, IRCON (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inauguration of the Chenab Bridge, a flagship project of Indian Railway Construction International Limited (IRCON), marks a significant milestone in India's infrastructural landscape. On Friday, the world's highest railway arch bridge was officially opened in Jammu and Kashmir, overcoming political and engineering challenges.

Ashwani Dayal, IRCON's Joint General Manager, highlighted the complexities faced, from engineering hurdles to motivating the workforce willing to tackle this daunting task. He elaborated on the advanced safety features implemented in the tunnels, including fire-safe cables and doors, to ensure safety amidst challenging circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing connectivity between Jammu Division and Kashmir. With travel times cut dramatically from 6-7 hours to just 3, these trains aim to provide fast, reliable service, traversing iconic infrastructures like the Chenab and Anji Khad Bridges. The project's completion stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and commitment to regional integration and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

