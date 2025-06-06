China's Weaponization of Rare Earths: A Strategic Trade Showdown

China has been strategically using its hold on rare earth elements to exert global influence, mirroring American export controls perceived to hinder its rise. Recent diplomatic interactions, including a call between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, highlight China's finely tuned approach in trade negotiations, focusing significantly on rare earths.

Industry analysts observe China's cautious export approvals as it maintains its leverage over these crucial materials essential for various high-tech sectors. China's near-monopoly on rare earth magnets places it in a powerful position, manipulating global supply chains as a means of political and economic strategy.

With historic roots dating back to territorial disputes with Japan, China's current export control framework gives it unprecedented strategic advantage. This has prompted concerns internationally, as countries scramble to adapt to Beijing's robust control measures, underscoring the geopolitical significance of rare earth minerals.

(With inputs from agencies.)