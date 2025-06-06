Left Menu

RBI Tightens Gold Loan Regulations to Ensure Safety and Transparency

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its guidelines for loans against gold, increasing the loan-to-value ratio to 85% for loans under Rs 2.5 lakh. The new rules aim to enhance safety and transparency in the lending process, ensuring ownership and monitoring end-use of loans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:50 IST
RBI Tightens Gold Loan Regulations to Ensure Safety and Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a revision in its guidelines regarding loans against gold, raising the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio to 85% for borrowings under Rs 2.5 lakh. Previously set at 75%, the updated ratio aims to regulate this loan category more effectively, minimizing associated risks.

For loans between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, the LTV has been fixed at 80%, and above Rs 5 lakh, it remains at 75%, according to the RBI Directions, 2025. The guidelines also require lenders to verify the ownership of collateral and prohibit extending loans against primary gold or financial assets backed by gold.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra emphasized the importance of the new regulations in ensuring clarity over ownership and reducing the need for credit appraisal for small loans. The rules are to be implemented no later than April 1, 2026, with existing loans following current guidelines until then.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025