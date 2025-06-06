Bengaluru Stadium Stampede Sparks Leadership Shakeup and Legal Action
Following a deadly stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, new Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh calls for preventive measures and confirms arrests. The incident prompts legal action and leadership suspensions, as the Karnataka government initiates an inquiry to ensure accountability and prevent future tragedies.
In the wake of Wednesday's tragic stampede outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium that resulted in 11 deaths, newly appointed Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh has underscored the need for immediate remedial measures. Describing the incident as unacceptable, Singh announced the arrest of several individuals linked to the tragedy.
The Karnataka government has launched an investigation, with the case being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Expressing condolences to the victims' families, Singh emphasized the urgency of preventing similar occurrences in the future. His appointment follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's decision to suspend police officials, including former Commissioner B Dayananda, in response to the incident.
Addressing the press, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar confirmed the formation of a commission led by a retired High Court judge to probe the tragedy. Amidst calls for political responsibility, echoing BJP's demands for resignation, Shivakumar accused opponents of politicizing the event. As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on ensuring safety at future public gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
