U.S. Suspends Licenses for Nuclear Equipment Sales to China Amid Trade Tensions

In a significant development in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, the U.S. Department of Commerce has suspended export licenses for nuclear equipment suppliers intending to sell to China, sources reveal. This move affects companies such as Westinghouse and Emerson, impacting lucrative contracts as trade negotiations remain tense.

The license suspensions are part of a broader strategy as both nations continue to throttle each other's supply chains. Despite a previous agreement to roll back tariffs, relations have soured, with each country accusing the other of unfair trade practices. The recent actions highlight the escalating trade conflict and its repercussions on global markets.

The Department of Commerce's latest restrictions also include companies across various sectors, from hydraulic fluids to aerospace and natural gas exports. As U.S. firms navigate new licensing requirements, the trade landscape between these economic giants remains volatile, influencing international supply and manufacturing processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)