Tragic Loss: Teen's Life Ends Over TV Dispute

A tragic incident unfolded in Panoh village, Bilaspur district, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after a dispute with his mother over television.

On Thursday, the Class X student, eager to watch TV, faced a refusal from his mother, who urged him to focus on his studies. Following the disagreement, the boy left home.

His body was tragically discovered hanging in an abandoned house, leading to a police investigation spearheaded by Ghumarvi DSP Chandrapal Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)