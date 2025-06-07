Tragic Loss: Teen's Life Ends Over TV Dispute
A 14-year-old boy from Panoh village in Bilaspur district allegedly took his own life after his mother asked him to study instead of watching TV. The incident occurred when the boy left the house and was later found in an abandoned house, hanging from a noose. Police are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:16 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Panoh village, Bilaspur district, where a 14-year-old boy allegedly ended his life after a dispute with his mother over television.
On Thursday, the Class X student, eager to watch TV, faced a refusal from his mother, who urged him to focus on his studies. Following the disagreement, the boy left home.
His body was tragically discovered hanging in an abandoned house, leading to a police investigation spearheaded by Ghumarvi DSP Chandrapal Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- teen
- suicide
- TV dispute
- Bilaspur
- mother
- study
- investigation
- police
- Panoh Village
- Ghumarvi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Under Control, Investigation Underway
Ancient Rock Art Unaffected by Emissions: New Study
Controversy Surrounds Gaza Aid Model Amid Swiss NGO Investigation
Viral Assault Video Sparks Investigation into Alleged Child Abuse
Revolutionizing Crime Investigation: Forensic Science Takes Center Stage