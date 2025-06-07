Left Menu

Sundaram Home Finance Expands Beyond Southern Markets, Achieves Rs 1,000 Crore Milestone

Sundaram Home Finance has achieved a milestone by breaching Rs 1,000 crore in disbursements from non-south markets in FY 2024-25. The company's expansion into Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh has doubled its contributions from these areas, with a 29% increase in overall disbursements.

  • India

Sundaram Home Finance, traditionally focused on southern regions, has crossed a significant milestone by recording Rs 1,000 crore in disbursements from non-south markets in FY 2024-25, according to a senior official.

As a subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, the company offers a range of financial products, including home loans and loans against property.

Expanding its footprint into Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the firm saw a 29% increase in overall disbursements, reaching Rs 6,517 crore by March 31, 2025.

