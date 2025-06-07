Empowering Rural Youth: VP Dhankhar Advocates Direct Support for Farmers
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar suggests empowering rural youth to drive change in India's underutilized agricultural sector during his visit to Dr YS Parmar University. He advocates for direct subsidies to farmers, emphasizing the need for bridging the gap between production and market access and the use of AI for rural transformation.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for empowering rural youth to catalyze significant transformation in India's largely untapped agricultural sector. During a visit to Dr. YS Parmar University, Solan, he emphasized the potential of direct subsidies over indirect ones to significantly boost farmers' incomes.
Highlighting the disparities in farmers' incomes between India and the United States, Dhankhar suggests that providing monetary aid directly can give Indian farmers the autonomy they need. He advocated for an inflation-adjusted increase in the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi and stressed the need for bridging gaps between agricultural production and market access.
Dhankhar also encouraged the integration of artificial intelligence to revolutionize rural sectors. Expressing concerns over India's export-oriented mindset, he pointed out the importance of consuming the best quality goods domestically. The VP's visit concluded with a tree planting ceremony in honor of his mother and an exhibition tour showcasing agri-innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
