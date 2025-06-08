Left Menu

M1xchange: Revolutionizing MSME Financing with Imminent IPO Ambitions

M1xchange, a prominent RBI-licensed TReDS platform, is experiencing 80-90% annual growth and aims for an IPO in 3-5 years. Started in 2017, it plans to reach Rs 1.25 lakh crore in business this financial year. The platform facilitates quick working capital access for MSMEs through invoice financing solutions.

M1xchange, a leading RBI-licensed Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) platform, is positioning itself for significant growth, reporting an impressive 80-90% annual business increase. In a strategic move, the platform aims to go public within the next three to five years. CEO Sundeep Mohindru highlighted that despite consistent profitability, the timing of the IPO will depend on market conditions.

Since commencing operations in 2017, M1xchange has rapidly scaled, targeting business volumes of Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the current financial year. The platform's invoice financing services are revolutionizing MSME access to working capital, with nearly Rs 10,000 crore facilitated monthly, ultimately bolstering corporate and vendor relationships.

Accelerated by India's burgeoning supply chain finance sector and the RBI's TReDS framework, M1xchange is at the forefront of digital transformation in MSME financing. Recent investments, including a USD 10 million infusion by Filter Capital and equity acquisition by Jindal Stainless, are set to fuel further expansion and innovation.

