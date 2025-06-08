Amritsar Police Crackdown: Major Arrests in Cross-Border Drug and Arms Smuggling

In a significant crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling, Amritsar Rural Police successfully apprehended two major traffickers near Village Bhakna, resulting in the seizure of 6 kilograms of high-grade heroin. The operation, based on specific intelligence, saw police intercept Gurditta, also known as Kalu, and Captain while they were transporting the illicit consignment on a motorcycle.

Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the heroin shipment had been smuggled into India by handlers based in Pakistan, with plans for distribution across the state of Punjab. An FIR under the NDPS Act was promptly registered at Police Station Gharinda. Efforts are underway to locate a third suspect, currently on the run, as investigations continue to uncover the full scope of the drug supply chain and its cross-border connections.

In a related development on Friday, the Punjab Police Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar dismantled an illegal arms smuggling network tied to Pakistan. Two operatives, Sukhchain Singh and Jugraj Singh, were arrested, and eight sophisticated pistols, including three 9MM Glocks and four Px5s, were recovered. The network reportedly operated under directions from Noor, a Pakistani-based smuggler known for using drones to transport arms. The weapons were intended for gangsters in Punjab, aiming to escalate criminal activities in the region.

