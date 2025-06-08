Tragedy Strikes: Boy’s Life Lost in Borewell Fall
A five-year-old boy named Ansh tragically died after falling into a 10-feet-deep borewell in Akbarpur Jhala village. He suffered a deep neck cut and was declared brought dead at a district hospital. The incident occurred while he was watching a wedding procession.
A devastating incident unfolded in Akbarpur Jhala village as a five-year-old boy named Ansh succumbed to injuries after falling into a 10-feet-deep borewell on Friday night, as confirmed by local police.
Ansh, who was in the village with his elder brother Chiku at their maternal grandparents' home, was curiously observing a wedding procession when he accidentally slipped and fell into the borewell. The resulting fall inflicted a severe neck injury.
Despite villagers' prompt efforts in rescuing Ansh and rushing him to the district hospital, the boy was pronounced brought dead by doctors. No formal complaint has been filed regarding this tragic incident.
