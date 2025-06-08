Tragedy in Delhi: Outcry Over the Death of a 9-Year-Old Girl

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through Delhi, a nine-year-old girl died after reportedly being sexually assaulted, prompting fierce criticism from former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal towards the current BJP government. Kejriwal accused the government, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah, of deteriorating the capital's law and order framework.

The somber sequence of events unfolded when a phone call to the police reported a young girl found unconscious inside a suitcase. By the time authorities reached the location, the victim's family had already rushed her to JPC Hospital, where medical officials pronounced her dead upon arrival, citing severe facial injuries indicative of sexual assault.

Delhi Police initiated a comprehensive investigation, sealing the crime scene and registering a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act among others. Crime and FSL teams have been deployed to examine the evidence in pursuit of justice for the young victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)