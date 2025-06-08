Political Outcry Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Demands for Resignation and Accountability

In the aftermath of the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, which resulted in 11 deaths, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok fiercely criticized the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ashok accused the administration of grave negligence and demanded the resignation of both the Chief Minister and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Describing the current administration as a 'Tughlaq Durbar,' Ashok questioned the officials' priorities during the tragic incident. He further demanded that Rs 1 crore be allocated as compensation for each bereaved family. His remarks were echoed by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who alleged that the leaders prioritized personal celebrations over public safety.

Opposition protests were held at Vidhana Soudha, spotlighting the leadership's failures. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah increased the compensation to Rs 25 lakh per family. Senior officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association resigned, taking moral responsibility, intensifying the political and public accountability debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)