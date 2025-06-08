Left Menu

Political Outcry Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Demands for Resignation and Accountability

Karnataka's opposition leader, R Ashok, has criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's handling of the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede which left 11 dead. Demanding resignations, Ashok accused the government of negligence. Calls for Rs 1 crore compensation for victims and BJP protests add to the political turmoil.

Political Outcry Over Chinnaswamy Stadium Tragedy: Demands for Resignation and Accountability
Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashok (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the aftermath of the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, which resulted in 11 deaths, Karnataka Assembly Leader of Opposition R Ashok fiercely criticized the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Ashok accused the administration of grave negligence and demanded the resignation of both the Chief Minister and his deputy, DK Shivakumar.

Describing the current administration as a 'Tughlaq Durbar,' Ashok questioned the officials' priorities during the tragic incident. He further demanded that Rs 1 crore be allocated as compensation for each bereaved family. His remarks were echoed by other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who alleged that the leaders prioritized personal celebrations over public safety.

Opposition protests were held at Vidhana Soudha, spotlighting the leadership's failures. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah increased the compensation to Rs 25 lakh per family. Senior officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association resigned, taking moral responsibility, intensifying the political and public accountability debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

