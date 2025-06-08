Left Menu

Political Storm in Karnataka: BJP Demands Resignations Over IPL Celebration Tragedy

BJP leader Prabhu Bhamla Chavan criticizes Karnataka's government leaders after a stampede during IPL victory celebrations outside Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in 11 deaths. Demanding resignations, opposition leaders condemn the event's mismanagement and call for increased compensation for victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 14:38 IST
Political Storm in Karnataka: BJP Demands Resignations Over IPL Celebration Tragedy
BJP leader Prabhu Bhamla Chavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Prabhu Bhamla Chavan has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government, holding Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister G Parameshwara accountable for a tragic stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL victory celebrations.

Chavan, speaking to ANI, insisted that the Chief Minister and his deputies resign, as 11 lives were lost due to alleged government negligence. He claimed the arrested officers were merely scapegoats and dismissed offers of compensation, emphasizing the demand for political accountability.

Karnataka BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashok and Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad, joined the protests against the state Congress government. They highlighted failures in crowd management and criticized government officials for their perceived negligence during the chaotic event.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an increase in compensation for the victims' families to Rs 25 lakh each, while top officials of the Karnataka State Cricket Association resigned, taking moral responsibility for the incident.

