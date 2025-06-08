Left Menu

CBI Arrests Meitei Outfit Member Amidst Manipur Tensions

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Kanan Singh, a member of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol, at Imphal Airport. The arrest is part of ongoing efforts to curb violence linked to Manipur's unrest, with investigations transferred to Guwahati due to local law and order concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 17:29 IST
CBI Arrests Meitei Outfit Member Amidst Manipur Tensions
Representative Image. (Photo/CBI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step in addressing the ongoing unrest in Manipur by arresting a prominent member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport. Kanan Singh, the detained individual, is suspected of involvement in numerous criminal activities connected to the violent conflict that engulfed the state in 2023.

The arrest marks a crucial advancement in the effort to tackle escalating tensions in Manipur, underscored by the CBI's move to transfer the trial away from the embroiled region to Guwahati. This decision follows guidance from the Supreme Court, highlighting ineffectiveness in maintaining law and order within the state.

As Manipur remains under President's Rule since February 2025, internet services in the area have been suspended as fresh clashes erupt. The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted restrictions, including curfews and assembly bans, in response to the heightened unrest following Singh's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025