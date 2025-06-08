CBI Arrests Meitei Outfit Member Amidst Manipur Tensions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took a significant step in addressing the ongoing unrest in Manipur by arresting a prominent member of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol at Imphal Airport. Kanan Singh, the detained individual, is suspected of involvement in numerous criminal activities connected to the violent conflict that engulfed the state in 2023.

The arrest marks a crucial advancement in the effort to tackle escalating tensions in Manipur, underscored by the CBI's move to transfer the trial away from the embroiled region to Guwahati. This decision follows guidance from the Supreme Court, highlighting ineffectiveness in maintaining law and order within the state.

As Manipur remains under President's Rule since February 2025, internet services in the area have been suspended as fresh clashes erupt. The Ministry of Home Affairs enacted restrictions, including curfews and assembly bans, in response to the heightened unrest following Singh's detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)