Slovakia's Firm Stance: Prioritizing National Interests Over EU Sanctions

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico declared that his country would oppose any European Union sanctions against Russia that negatively affect Slovakia's national interests. This stance was announced following parliament's resolution urging the government not to support new sanctions.

Fico emphasized Slovakia's desire to remain cooperative with the EU but stressed the importance of national interests. He reiterated opposition to sanctions that could damage Slovakia, particularly targeting its vital nuclear power sector reliant on Russian imports.

Despite past support for EU sanctions, Slovakia joins other nations like Hungary in resisting measures that could jeopardize energy supplies, maintaining a nuanced position amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)