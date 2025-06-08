Left Menu

NIA Steps In: Unraveling the Murder of Bajrang Dal Activist

The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the National Investigation Agency, amid concerns of a larger conspiracy. Shetty, an ex-Bajrang Dal activist, was killed in Karnataka, sparking protests. Mangaluru Police have made multiple arrests in connection with the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:27 IST
NIA Steps In: Unraveling the Murder of Bajrang Dal Activist
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the murder investigation of former Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This development comes amid growing concerns over a potential larger conspiracy related to the incident.

Shetly, noted for his prominent role within the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's coastal region, was murdered last month in Sullia town, Dakshina Kannada district. The activist, in his early 30s, faced a brutal attack by unidentified individuals during his journey home late at night, resulting in immediate fatal injuries.

The murder sparked widespread protests across the region. Local units of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have condemned the incident as a targeted assassination. With recent arrests by Mangaluru Police, 11 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case. Official sources confirmed that the MHA, aware of the sensitive nature of the case and potential broader implications, felt the NIA's involvement crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
2
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
3
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025