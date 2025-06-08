NIA Steps In: Unraveling the Murder of Bajrang Dal Activist
The Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the National Investigation Agency, amid concerns of a larger conspiracy. Shetty, an ex-Bajrang Dal activist, was killed in Karnataka, sparking protests. Mangaluru Police have made multiple arrests in connection with the case.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has transferred the murder investigation of former Bajrang Dal activist Suhas Shetty to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This development comes amid growing concerns over a potential larger conspiracy related to the incident.
Shetly, noted for his prominent role within the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka's coastal region, was murdered last month in Sullia town, Dakshina Kannada district. The activist, in his early 30s, faced a brutal attack by unidentified individuals during his journey home late at night, resulting in immediate fatal injuries.
The murder sparked widespread protests across the region. Local units of the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have condemned the incident as a targeted assassination. With recent arrests by Mangaluru Police, 11 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the case. Official sources confirmed that the MHA, aware of the sensitive nature of the case and potential broader implications, felt the NIA's involvement crucial.
