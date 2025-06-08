Amit Shah Predicts BJP-NDA Surge in Tamil Nadu's 2026 Elections
Union Home Minister Amit Shah voiced confidence that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will rise to power in Tamil Nadu's 2026 assembly elections. He criticized the current DMK administration and reiterated calls for medical and engineering education in Tamil. Shah emphasized recent successes against terrorism under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has forecasted a significant electoral gain for the BJP-AIADMK coalition in the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Addressing BJP members in Madurai, Shah criticized the reigning DMK government, asserting that the state's residents would usher in change.
Shah urged the Tamil Nadu government to consider instruction in medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language, reflecting on the national government's respect for regional pride, as seen with the installation of Sengol in Parliament by Prime Minister Modi.
Highlighting India's robust counterterrorism responses under Modi's tenure, Shah pointed to successful operations including surgical and airstrikes against terrorist threats. He hailed the public's support during the Tiranga Yatra and predicted a decisive electoral shift against the DMK in the forthcoming local elections.
