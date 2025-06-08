Chirag Paswan Challenges Opposition in Bihar Assembly Polls, Demands 40 Seats for LJP

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has announced his candidacy in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, pledging to contest all 243 seats to bolster the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Addressing supporters in Arrah, Paswan emphasized his commitment to fortifying the NDA alliance's electoral prospects.

Paswan urged constituents to decide his candidacy and constituency, positioning his campaign as "from Bihar but for Bihar." In a stinging rebuke, he accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of the state's historical "jungle raj" period, and lauded the NDA government for posthumously honoring former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur with the Bharat Ratna.

The announcement has sparked intense discussions on seat-sharing within the NDA, with Paswan seeking 40 seats for his party, citing previous electoral successes. Although the Election Commission has yet to release polling dates for later this year, the political landscape is rapidly evolving as stakeholders negotiate their stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)