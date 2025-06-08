Left Menu

Cricketer Rinku Singh Engaged to MP Priya Saroj in Star-Studded Ceremony

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement in Lucknow, with prominent political figures such as Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav in attendance. This occasion marked a union of two influential figures from different fields, bringing joy to their families and supporters.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and wife Dimple Yadav attended engagement ceremony (Photo/@yadavakhilesh). Image Credit: ANI
In a grand ceremony held in Lucknow on Sunday, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj celebrated their engagement amid a constellation of political and sports personalities. The event was attended by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who warmly congratulated the couple and their families.

Reflecting on the union, Akhilesh Yadav highlighted the harmony between the two distinct worlds of politics and cricket. "When individuals with shared values and behaviors unite, it's a cause for happiness for all involved," he noted. Dimple Yadav, MP and prominent party figure, also offered her blessings to the couple during the ceremony.

SP leaders Rajeev Rai and Puja Saroj expressed their felicitations online, underscoring the joyous atmosphere surrounding the engagement. While Rinku Singh excels in T20 cricket, his engagement marks a significant personal milestone as he continues to make waves in the cricketing realm.

