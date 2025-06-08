United Against Terror: Indian Delegation's Global Stand

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari underscored on Sunday the unified stand taken by India's political parties on a global stage, despite their ideological differences. This solidarity emerged from a pressing need to address the security threats posed by what she described as a 'dysfunctional neighbouring country.'

Part of an all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Purandeswari concluded a strategic six-country tour aimed at garnering international support against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. She emphasized that political contests are limited to elections, while national security is a priority that transcends party lines, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The delegation visited Paris, Rome, Brussels, London, Copenhagen, and Berlin, engaging with government officials, organizations, and the Indian diaspora to strengthen India's stance. Purandeswari reported a positive response to India's fight against terrorism, stressing the evidence provided on Pakistan's state-sponsored activities and India's precise, civilian-safe counterterrorism operations.