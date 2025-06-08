Haryana Prepares for Historic International Yoga Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has initiated preparations for International Yoga Day 2025, set to be a historic event in Kurukshetra. The event, scheduled for June 21, will begin with a cleanliness campaign and ongoing yoga classes, emphasizing India's initiative for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Chief Minister Saini underscored the global impact of yoga, initially proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations, which garnered support from 177 countries. He highlighted the ancient roots of yoga in Indian culture and its role in promoting health and wellness.

During a meeting with various institutions at Kurukshetra's Multi-Art Cultural Centre, Saini called for widespread participation and collaboration. Emphasizing the theme 'One Earth, One Health', he encouraged citizens to adopt yoga to combat health issues and addiction, with a promise of a grand celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)