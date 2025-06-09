Left Menu

China's Trade Turmoil: Economic Pressures Mount Amid U.S. Tensions

China's export growth in May hit a three-month low due to U.S. tariffs, exacerbating economic pressure. The global trade war affected Chinese exporters, as U.S. imports and exports fell dramatically. Beijing's monetary measures aim to mitigate the trade war's impact on China's post-pandemic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:04 IST
China's Trade Turmoil: Economic Pressures Mount Amid U.S. Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China witnessed a sharp slowdown in export growth last May, reaching a three-month low amid the ongoing U.S. tariffs, increasing pressure on its already strained economy. Factory-gate deflation hit a two-year worst level, complicating an economic landscape further disrupted by the global trade war.

Customs data showed that while May's export value grew by 4.8% year-on-year, this was a decline from April's 8.1% increase, and missed expectations. Imports declined by 3.4%, a significant drop from the previous month's 0.2% decrease, highlighting weakened domestic demand and the global trade tensions.

Negotiations between China and the U.S. continued, reflecting tensions over trade issues including rare earth exports. As China's critical trade surplus rose to $103.22 billion, Beijing enacted stimulus measures to shore up its pandemic recovery, facing challenges from deflationary pressures and subdued consumer demand.

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global
2
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

Global food trade intensifies carbon footprint in agriculture

High FDI inflows drive economic expansion in emerging Asian economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025