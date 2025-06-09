Left Menu

India: A Rising Economic Powerhouse with Inclusive Growth Under PM Modi's Leadership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's rapid transformation, crediting its rise as a major economic powerhouse and leader in climate action to the collective effort of 140 crore Indians. Recently overtaking Japan as the fourth-largest economy, India's growth continues under the NDA Government's focus on good governance and inclusive progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 10:16 IST
India: A Rising Economic Powerhouse with Inclusive Growth Under PM Modi's Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised India's significant strides across various sectors, asserting that these changes have been fueled by the NDA Government's emphasis on inclusive development and good governance. Modi attributes the achievements to the collaborative endeavors of 140 crore Indians, marking India as the fastest-growing major economy alongside being a frontrunner in climate action and digital advancements.

In a social media post, Modi reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to transformation driven by the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. The focus on people-centric progress has resulted in accelerated economic expansion and social upliftment, reshaping political and policy-making discussions around development.

Confirming India's ascent on the global economic stage, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. With projections of continued growth, India is positioned to overtake more leading economies in the coming years, driven by its robust economic policies and initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

Tragedy on Honeymoon: The Dark Tale of Raja Raghuvanshi's Murder

 India
2
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry

 India
3
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
4
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025