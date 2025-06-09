India: A Rising Economic Powerhouse with Inclusive Growth Under PM Modi's Leadership
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights India's rapid transformation, crediting its rise as a major economic powerhouse and leader in climate action to the collective effort of 140 crore Indians. Recently overtaking Japan as the fourth-largest economy, India's growth continues under the NDA Government's focus on good governance and inclusive progress.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised India's significant strides across various sectors, asserting that these changes have been fueled by the NDA Government's emphasis on inclusive development and good governance. Modi attributes the achievements to the collaborative endeavors of 140 crore Indians, marking India as the fastest-growing major economy alongside being a frontrunner in climate action and digital advancements.
In a social media post, Modi reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to transformation driven by the ethos of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas'. The focus on people-centric progress has resulted in accelerated economic expansion and social upliftment, reshaping political and policy-making discussions around development.
Confirming India's ascent on the global economic stage, NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam announced that India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. With projections of continued growth, India is positioned to overtake more leading economies in the coming years, driven by its robust economic policies and initiatives.
