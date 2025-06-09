Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Lack of Unscripted Press Conferences
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not holding an unscripted press conference in 11 years. He challenged Modi to break tradition, highlighting BJP President JP Nadda's upcoming address. Ramesh questioned Modi's avoidance, contrasting it with his predecessors' openness with the media.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure to conduct an unscripted press conference even after 11 years in office. Ramesh's reproach came through a post where he underlined Congress's challenge to Modi for an unscripted media interaction.
Ramesh noted that instead of Modi, BJP President JP Nadda is slated to address the press. He questioned whether the Prime Minister is taking time to prepare responses or if other logistical setbacks are delaying the meeting, such as the readiness of the Bharat Mandapam venue.
Highlighting the difference with previous leaders, Ramesh emphasized how former heads of government engaged freely with the press, cementing democratic foundations. By contrast, he accused Modi of carefully scripting his media appearances. The BJP announced that Nadda will hold a press conference to commemorate 11 years of Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands BJP MP's Ouster Over Controversial Remarks
Delhi Drenched: AAP Blames BJP's 'Four-Engine' Governance for Waterlogging Woes
TMC Condemns BJP MP's Remarks on Pahalgam Attack Widows
Triangular Contest in Gujarat By-Elections: BJP, AAP, and Congress Gear Up
Aam Aadmi Party Slams BJP Over Delhi Waterlogging Crisis