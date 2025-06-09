Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi's Lack of Unscripted Press Conferences

In a pointed critique, Congress MP and party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his failure to conduct an unscripted press conference even after 11 years in office. Ramesh's reproach came through a post where he underlined Congress's challenge to Modi for an unscripted media interaction.

Ramesh noted that instead of Modi, BJP President JP Nadda is slated to address the press. He questioned whether the Prime Minister is taking time to prepare responses or if other logistical setbacks are delaying the meeting, such as the readiness of the Bharat Mandapam venue.

Highlighting the difference with previous leaders, Ramesh emphasized how former heads of government engaged freely with the press, cementing democratic foundations. By contrast, he accused Modi of carefully scripting his media appearances. The BJP announced that Nadda will hold a press conference to commemorate 11 years of Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)