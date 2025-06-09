L&T Secures Major Order for Pump Storage Project in Maharashtra
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a significant order from JSW Energy for a pump storage project in Maharashtra. Valued between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore, the Bhavali project includes comprehensive civil works and aims to enhance grid stability amid growing renewable energy integration.
Infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) recently announced a major win with a significant order from JSW Energy, valued between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,500 crore, for the Bhavali Pump Storage Project in Maharashtra.
The order, secured by L&T's heavy civil infrastructure division, marks a key development in the energy sector, as it involves executing a comprehensive range of civil works, from the construction of approach roads to developing the underground powerhouse unit.
Situated strategically across Maharashtra's Nashik and Thane districts, the project will boast an installed capacity of 1,500 MW, crucial for maintaining grid stability amid the increased integration of variable renewable energy sources.
