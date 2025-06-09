Serious IED Blast Injures ASP During Anti-Naxal Patrol in Chhattisgarh

An improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near Dondra on the Konta-Errabora road, critically injuring ASP Akash Rao Giripunje of the Konta Division, Sukma district, as confirmed by IG Bastar P Sundarraj on Monday. Several officers and jawans sustained injuries in the incident.

According to IG Sundarraj, ASP Giripunje was on foot patrol to thwart potential Naxalite activities, responding to CPI(M)'s Bharat Bandh call set for June 10. He mentioned, "All the injured are receiving treatment at Konta Hospital, but ASP Giripunje's condition remains serious. Efforts are underway to move him to a superior medical facility for advanced care."

Security operations have intensified in the region, following the recent neutralization of seven Naxal operatives in Bijapur district between June 5 and 7, involving elite forces like STF, DRG, and CoBRA. Among the deceased were high-ranking Naxalite leaders Gautam and Bhaskar. A substantial cache of weapons and equipment was also seized.

(With inputs from agencies.)