IAS Officer Caught in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Dhiman Chakma, the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, has been caught in a bribery scandal involving a local businessman. The Odisha Vigilance Department apprehended Chakma while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Monday.

Further investigations at Chakma's residence led to the discovery of an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash. The 2021-batch IAS officer stands accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh, threatening punitive measures against the businessman's enterprise unless the payment was made.

Chakma invited the complainant to his official residence, where he accepted the first installment of Rs 10 lakh. Evidence indicated involvement, with chemical testing confirming the presence of bribe traces. A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)