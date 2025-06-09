Left Menu

IAS Officer Caught in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal

Dhiman Chakma, Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh, was caught accepting a Rs 10 lakh bribe from a local businessman. The Odisha Vigilance Department found an additional Rs 47 lakh at his residence. Chakma reportedly demanded Rs 20 lakh threatening action against the businessman's enterprise. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 19:29 IST
IAS Officer Caught in Rs 10 Lakh Bribery Scandal
Dhiman Chakma, Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dhiman Chakma, the Sub-Collector of Dharamgarh in Kalahandi district, has been caught in a bribery scandal involving a local businessman. The Odisha Vigilance Department apprehended Chakma while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh on Monday.

Further investigations at Chakma's residence led to the discovery of an additional Rs 47 lakh in cash. The 2021-batch IAS officer stands accused of demanding Rs 20 lakh, threatening punitive measures against the businessman's enterprise unless the payment was made.

Chakma invited the complainant to his official residence, where he accepted the first installment of Rs 10 lakh. Evidence indicated involvement, with chemical testing confirming the presence of bribe traces. A case has been registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, with further details pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

Bank health, digital access drive fintech growth in ASEAN-4 countries

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025