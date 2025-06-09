Left Menu

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Sensitive Data Probe

A Hisar court has extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by 14 days, amid investigations into her alleged sharing of sensitive information. Authorities are scrutinizing her interactions, including a podcast with a Pakistani YouTuber, as her legal team prepares a bail petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:35 IST
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Sensitive Data Probe
Advocate Kumar Mukesh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The judicial custody of Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber facing serious allegations, has been extended by a Hisar court for an additional 14 days. According to her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, Malhotra's custody was initially instituted on May 26 and was to conclude on June 9. She made an appearance before Judge Sunil Kumar on June 9, with the next hearing now set for June 23.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Malhotra's legal team is gearing up to file a bail petition within the week. Her lawyer emphasized that she is under scrutiny primarily because of interactions with a Pakistani YouTuber, with authorities examining her bank accounts and digital devices.

Jyoti Malhotra's arrest stems from accusations that she maintained continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, allegedly sharing sensitive information. She is reported to have traveled to Pakistan twice and interacted with officials there. Inspector General of Police CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, stated they are verifying the facts, examining her travel to Indian sites, and collaborating with Haryana officials for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025