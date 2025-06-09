YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's Custody Extended Amid Sensitive Data Probe

The judicial custody of Jyoti Malhotra, a YouTuber facing serious allegations, has been extended by a Hisar court for an additional 14 days. According to her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, Malhotra's custody was initially instituted on May 26 and was to conclude on June 9. She made an appearance before Judge Sunil Kumar on June 9, with the next hearing now set for June 23.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Malhotra's legal team is gearing up to file a bail petition within the week. Her lawyer emphasized that she is under scrutiny primarily because of interactions with a Pakistani YouTuber, with authorities examining her bank accounts and digital devices.

Jyoti Malhotra's arrest stems from accusations that she maintained continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, allegedly sharing sensitive information. She is reported to have traveled to Pakistan twice and interacted with officials there. Inspector General of Police CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, stated they are verifying the facts, examining her travel to Indian sites, and collaborating with Haryana officials for further investigation.

