Madhya Pradesh CM Launches 135 Development Projects Worth Rs 80.46 Crore at Gadarwara

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded the launch and inauguration of 135 development initiatives totaling Rs 80.46 crore in Gadarwara, Narsinghpur district. According to official reports, the event included the inauguration of 67 projects, costing Rs 56.58 crore, and the laying of the foundation stone for 68 additional projects valued at Rs 23.88 crore. CM Yadav also pledged the construction of a Gaushala in Gadarwara alongside a commitment to streamline public transport across the state.

In his address, CM Yadav articulated the government's dedicated partnership for development and trust with Gadarwara's residents. He spotlighted plans to stimulate agro-based industry establishment, supported by up to 50% subsidies for farmers, and the creation of employment units with a Rs 5,000 monthly remuneration. CM Yadav also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for India's significant development strides, including the peaceful passage of the Triple Talaq law, the abrogation of Article 370, and decisive action post-Pahalgam attack.

Further discussions included Prime Minister Modi's enhancement of Sanatan culture and sustained empowerment initiatives for marginalized groups. CM Yadav extended a traditional welcome to new school enrollees, providing books and highlighting education's role in democracy and cultural awareness. He detailed current and future women's empowerment measures, such as the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and electoral reservations, and revealed upcoming expansions in state transport and infrastructure projects, including a prominent 132 kV substation in Saikheda.

(With inputs from agencies.)