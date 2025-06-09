Left Menu

Delhi Bakes Under Heatwave as Temperatures Soar Beyond 45°C

Delhi recorded scorching temperatures exceeding 45°C, prompting alerts for heatwave conditions. The IMD predicts extreme heat across Northwest India, issuing a red alert for Western Rajasthan. Relief is expected midweek with rainfall and thunderstorms. Stay vigilant and hydrated during this severe weather surge.

09-06-2025 23:57 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital, Delhi, endured sweltering temperatures on Monday, with several areas recording a mercury surge beyond 43°C. According to reports, Safdarjung hit 43.3°C, Palam 44.3°C, Lodi Road 43.3°C, Ridge 44.9°C, and Ayanagar topping at 45.3°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned that the region may experience heatwave conditions through Tuesday, with temperatures possibly reaching over 45°C. A yellow alert is currently active. IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava emphasized that Northwest India's plains will face similar conditions for four days.

To combat the severe heat, the IMD has issued an orange alert for June 10-11 and a yellow alert for June 12-13 in Delhi. Relief is expected by midweek with light to moderate rainfall predicted, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds. Western Rajasthan faces a red alert, while Eastern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are on an orange alert for impending heatwave threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

