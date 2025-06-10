UK's Bold Moves: State Funding, Eurostar Expansion, and Housing Bank Plans

The UK has taken a decisive step in its nuclear energy ambitions by earmarking £11.5 billion for the Sizewell C nuclear project. This strategic investment brings the total taxpayer contribution to an impressive £17.8 billion, breaking a longstanding stalemate in the sector.

Amidst burgeoning demand for sustainable travel options, Eurostar is expanding its services. The rail group plans to introduce new routes from London to Frankfurt and Geneva, catering to environmentally conscious travelers seeking greener alternatives.

In the realm of housing, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves is poised to unveil plans for a 'housing bank' amid a spending review. This initiative aims to provide affordable financing for builders, paired with a potential £25 billion settlement for affordable housing stock. Meanwhile, Thames Water is embroiled in controversy over retention payments for executives amidst financial instability.