Tragic End: Aspiring Model Anjali Varmora's Untimely Demise Raises Questions

In a heart-wrenching incident that has left the modeling community in shock, a 23-year-old freelance model, Anjali Alpesh Varmora, was found dead in her Surat home, the victim of an apparent suicide, according to local police.

Vijay Singh Gurjar, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Surat, shared that Anjali attempted to reach out to her fiance on the eve of her death. Despite their engagement and plans for an upcoming wedding, the celebrations had been postponed due to the recent death of her fiance's mother.

Before her passing, Varmora had posted emotional updates on social media, though she avoided mentioning any specific individuals. Family members discovered her lifeless body after returning home to find her room locked from the inside. An investigation is underway to probe the circumstances that led to her tragic demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)