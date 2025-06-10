PM Modi's Odisha Visit: Paving the Path for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on June 20, attending a celebration marking the first anniversary of the state's government. According to BJP MLA Irasis Acharya, the visit signifies Modi's special focus on Odisha, aiming to elevate the state to a leading position in national development.

In a conversation with ANI, MLA Acharya emphasized the Prime Minister's dedication to Odisha over the past year, stating, 'PM Modi is committed to making Odisha the best state in the country. More than 95% of the Odia population supports him. His visit embodies a message to position Odisha as the center of India's growth.'

Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari highlighted that the visit coincides with the central government's 11th anniversary, illustrating PM Modi's connection with East India's development. Noting Modi's frequent visits, Pujari stated that the central government has significantly contributed support and funding to boost Odisha's prosperity.

