Unraveling the Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Mystery

In a tragic twist atop the scenic hills of Meghalaya, authorities have made significant progress in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed during his honeymoon. Four individuals, including key suspect Raj Kushwaha, are in custody, while the victim's family vehemently protests the innocence of their kin.

Raj Kushwaha's family, speaking passionately to the media, insisted on his non-involvement. 'My son is just 20 years old... He is my everything... He is being falsely accused,' said Kushwaha's mother. The young man's sister echoed this sentiment, demanding his release and testifying for his character.

Law enforcement officials, however, have revealed that a conspiracy possibly orchestrated by the victim's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, was in play. A plan allegedly involving contract killers led to the tragic demise. Authorities are diligently piecing together the events that unfolded during what should have been a joyous time for the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)