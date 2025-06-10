Left Menu

Statue Unveiled: Yogi Adityanath Honors Maharaja Suheldev Amidst Celebrations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled the statue of Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich during the 'Vijayotsav' festivities. Simultaneously, he lauded Prime Minister Modi's 11-year tenure in office, emphasizing India's corruption-free journey to a self-reliant nation and highlighting recent successes in national security under his leadership.

In a significant cultural celebration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a statue of the revered Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich, marking an occasion of historical respect during the 'Vijayotsav' festivities. Criticizing opposition parties for past disregard, Adityanath questioned why Maharaja Suheldev did not receive due honor post-independence from parties like Congress and the Samajwadi Party.

Later in the day, at a BJP event in Lucknow to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 years in office, Adityanath acknowledged Modi's contributions, describing the tenure as a golden era for India's governance. He highlighted the achievements of good governance and welfare schemes that have significantly uplifted the nation's development and self-reliance.

Addressing challenges faced under previous administrations, Adityanath emphasized the transformation over the last 11 years into a corruption-free and unified nation. He noted the surgical strikes as a testament to India's strengthened global stance under Modi, further supported by the government's transparent and accountable initiatives fostering harmony between development and heritage.

