Uttar Pradesh's Ambitious Push to Globalize Kalanamak Rice

In an ambitious move to globalize its renowned Kalanamak rice, the Uttar Pradesh government is teaming up with the International Rice Research Institute to establish a research centre dedicated to this aromatic grain. The facility will focus on creating pest-resistant varieties and improving seed quality.

Located in Siddharthnagar district, the centre aims to revive and expand the cultivation of Kalanamak rice, which has been a staple since 600 BC and holds a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. The state targets an expanded cultivation area of 100,000 hectares for the 2025-26 kharif season, up from 82,000 hectares.

The state exported 500 tonnes of this grain, known for its aroma and high antioxidant content, to Singapore and Nepal last year. Growing interest from Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, and Japan further boosts its cultural appeal, linked to a Buddhist legend of a gift from Lord Buddha.

(With inputs from agencies.)