Cyclone-Proofing Andhra Pradesh's Kharif Season: Naidu's Strategic Directives

Amid the looming threat of cyclones, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has spearheaded efforts to advance the Kharif cultivation season. This strategic move aims to protect crops, particularly as the state has weathered 14 cyclones in the past two decades.

To mitigate potential damage, officials have expedited the release of irrigation water to the Godavari and Krishna delta regions. Additionally, plans are underway to cover more districts by early July. Despite challenges, the agricultural landscape is adapting, with shifts in crop patterns and innovative practices encouraged by the Chief Minister.

Beyond these initiatives, new agriculture services have been launched through the Mana Mitra platform, and an emphasis has been placed on reducing fertiliser use to preserve soil fertility. The Chief Minister also called on banks to provide prompt financial support to farmers during this critical season.

(With inputs from agencies.)