India's Bold Shift in National Security and Defence Production

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights transformative changes in India's security strategy under Prime Minister Modi, focusing on increased defence production and exports. Singh calls for global action against terrorism, urging measures to halt funding to Pakistan. Emphasizes India's progress post-Article 370 abrogation and commitment to indigenous weaponry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:09 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spotlighted the ambitious targets set for Indian defence production and exports, reiterating that the government aims to achieve Rs 1.75 lakh crore in production and Rs 30,000 crore in exports this year. Singh detailed these efforts during a dialogue on national security and terrorism in Dehradun on Tuesday.

He underscored the Modi administration's shift in handling national security over the past 11 years, prominently showcased in Operation Sindoor, India's largest anti-terrorism action to date. The operation was a response to the Pahalgam attack following Article 370's abrogation, which Singh states ushered Jammu and Kashmir into an era of peace and development.

Stressing the continuous threat of terrorism, Singh called terrorism an 'epidemic' and a barrier to collective global peace. He criticized Pakistan's enduring support for terrorism and urged international bodies to curtail financial aid to Pakistan, linking it to the infrastructure of terrorism. Singh also highlighted India's defence advancements, with indigenous arms now a hallmark of its military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

