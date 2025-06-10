Left Menu

Amritsar Police Crack Down on Narco-Hawala Cartel Led from Jail

Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a narco-hawala network led by jailed kingpin Arshdeep. The operation, based on precise intelligence, led to the arrest of six operatives, and seizure of heroin and cash. Cross-border drug trade orchestrated by Arshdeep and associates involved laundering funds through hawala channels to Dubai and Pakistan.

Police seize 4.526 kg of heroin and Rs8.7 lakh in drug money (Photo/ @DGPPunjabPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amritsar Commissionerate Police have reportedly cracked a sophisticated narco-hawala network allegedly spearheaded by Arshdeep, who is incarcerated in Goindwal Jail. Officials disclosed that acting on sharp intelligence, police apprehended six operatives, seizing 4.526 kg of heroin and Rs 8.7 lakh in drug-related cash.

Initial investigations suggest Arshdeep, in collaboration with associates Jaspreet and Karan, masterminded the intricate drug trade and hawala transactions. Karan, along with Gurmeet and Rajinderpal, facilitated cross-border drug consignments across Punjab. Critical evidence was gleaned from a mobile phone seized from Arshdeep in jail, revealing operations funnelling narcotics proceeds through hawala channels from Dubai to Pakistan.

Among those arrested was an operative who spent a year in Dubai forging links with Pakistani smugglers, subsequently exploiting his village's proximity to an international border for smuggling. The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab, along with Muktsar Police, apprehended three wanted fugitives, seizing weapons and drugs.

