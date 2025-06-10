YSRCP Protests Against TDP: A Battle for Women's Safety in Andhra Pradesh
YSRCP leaders in Andhra Pradesh protested against TDP, alleging rising crimes against women under its regime. They accused the government of failing to ensure women's safety. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned TDP's actions against media and called out Chandrababu Naidu's lack of action on atrocities against women.
- Country:
- India
In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, YSRCP women leaders staged a significant protest, accusing the TDP-led government of neglecting the rising atrocities against women. The protestors, led by District Women's Wing President Lakshmi Sunanda, claimed that the coalition government has failed to safeguard women, despite having a female Home Minister.
Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP President, criticized the arrest of journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and alleged 'organized' attacks on Sakshi media offices. He accused Chandrababu Naidu of misrepresenting Kommineni's words to justify the arrest, condemning the acts as a deliberate attack on democracy.
Jagan lambasted Naidu for failing to protect women and cited shocking cases of violence under TDP's watch. He alleged that fake promises and media manipulation are being used to divert attention from unfulfilled promises and women's safety concerns. The opposition insists that diversion tactics will not elude accountability forever.
(With inputs from agencies.)
