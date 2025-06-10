Resolution at Goa Medical College: Doctors Call Off Strike Amidst Apology and Assurances
Goa's doctors ended their strike against Health Minister Vishwajit Rane after he apologized for harsh remarks and the government promised enhanced security measures at Goa Medical College. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant committed to addressing medical staff's concerns, signing an MOU to ensure future incident prevention and uphold healthcare quality.
- Country:
- India
Doctors at Goa Medical College have called off their planned strike following a conciliatory apology from Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and assurances of increased security by the government. The strike was initially sparked by Rane's disparaging remarks towards Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar during a surprise visit to the hospital.
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant immediately intervened, visiting the hospital to meet with medical staff and addressing their safety and security concerns. He offered reassurances, promising to implement agreed-upon measures to prevent future incidents. Seven key demands have been acknowledged, and a committee establishment to ensure execution is in progress.
A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed, detailing enhanced security protocols and a strong commitment to protecting medical professionals. Health Minister Rane marked a public apology on social media platform "X," expressing regret for his behavior. In reciprocation, doctors pledged not to let their protest impact patient care, agreeing to resume their duties immediately.
(With inputs from agencies.)
