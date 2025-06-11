Left Menu

U.S. and China Near Resolution in Trade Talks

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick expressed optimism about the ongoing trade discussions with Chinese officials, stating they were proceeding positively and could conclude soon. Meeting in London, the delegations have invested significant resources and expect the negotiations might extend into Wednesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has reported significant progress in trade negotiations with Chinese officials, with an optimistic outlook for a resolution. As the discussions, held in London, approach their end, Lutnick remains hopeful for a Tuesday night conclusion.

Despite the possibility of talks extending into Wednesday, Lutnick conveyed that both delegations were diligently working to finalize the agreement. His comments highlight the intense focus and collaborative efforts from both sides during the two-day meeting at Lancaster House.

The trade discussions, a critical element of U.S.-China relations, have been marked by intensive negotiations, which Lutnick describes as "going really, really well." The outcome of these talks is eagerly anticipated by international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

