Resolution Reached: Goa Government Addresses Medical Staff's Concerns

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has confirmed that the state government has accepted all seven demands presented by the medical faculty at Goa Medical College (GMC). This decision follows protests against State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who reportedly used harsh language towards a senior doctor.

During a meeting with the GMC doctors, Chief Minister Sawant assured them of increased security measures, including additional police personnel at various hospital levels. He also expressed his gratitude to the doctors for ending their strike and committed to overseeing the situation regularly.

The doctors had planned a strike in response to Health Minister Rane's derogatory language used against Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar. The situation escalated with widespread protests demanding Rane's public apology and a review of VIP practices at health facilities. An MOU detailing the terms of agreement was signed, prioritizing hospital safety and zero tolerance for threats, ensuring uninterrupted patient care. In a public statement, Minister Rane apologized for his behavior, expressing regret and acknowledging his emotional response during the incident.

