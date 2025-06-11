Left Menu

Resolution Reached: Goa Government Addresses Medical Staff's Concerns

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant meets protesting doctors at Goa Medical College, agreeing to all demands after health minister Vishwajit Rane's controversial remarks. A Memorandum of Understanding secures enhanced security and better conditions, leading to doctors calling off their strike. Minister Rane publicly apologizes for his conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:11 IST
Resolution Reached: Goa Government Addresses Medical Staff's Concerns
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has confirmed that the state government has accepted all seven demands presented by the medical faculty at Goa Medical College (GMC). This decision follows protests against State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who reportedly used harsh language towards a senior doctor.

During a meeting with the GMC doctors, Chief Minister Sawant assured them of increased security measures, including additional police personnel at various hospital levels. He also expressed his gratitude to the doctors for ending their strike and committed to overseeing the situation regularly.

The doctors had planned a strike in response to Health Minister Rane's derogatory language used against Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar. The situation escalated with widespread protests demanding Rane's public apology and a review of VIP practices at health facilities. An MOU detailing the terms of agreement was signed, prioritizing hospital safety and zero tolerance for threats, ensuring uninterrupted patient care. In a public statement, Minister Rane apologized for his behavior, expressing regret and acknowledging his emotional response during the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
2
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025