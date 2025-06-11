Left Menu

Demolition Drama in Delhi: Protests and Politics Ignite Over Clearance Drive

In New Delhi's Kalkaji area, a demolition drive began at Bhoomihin Camp following High Court orders. AAP MLA Atishi protested the move, leading to her detention by Delhi Police. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led government's handling of the situation, underscoring political tensions in the city.

Demolition drive underway at Kalkaji's Bhoomihin Camp (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A demolition drive at New Delhi's Bhoomihin Camp in Kalkaji commenced this week following directives from the High Court. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had previously instructed residents to evacuate their illegal dwellings, setting the stage for a politically charged standoff.

Tensions escalated when Atishi, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly and AAP MLA from Kalkaji, was detained by Delhi Police after leading a protest against the demolitions. Atishi condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, suggesting that their actions against the slum dwellers would haunt them politically.

AAP's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, publicly criticized the BJP government's management of city affairs, especially on social media platform X, accusing them of worsening Delhi's situation. The DDA, meanwhile, has urged residents to cooperate, warning of mandatory demolitions if huts aren't vacated, as similar operations occur in other areas like Jangpura.

(With inputs from agencies.)

