India's Astronaut Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission Delayed: Technical Hurdles & Future Prospects

Union Minister for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh announced that the Axiom-4 mission, which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been delayed. A liquid oxygen leak was discovered during a crucial test of the Falcon 9 booster, causing ISRO, Axiom, and SpaceX to conduct a joint review, ensuring safety and precision.

Dr Singh highlighted the importance of unwavering commitment to safety and excellence in the mission. He detailed the exclusive experiments Shukla is set to perform, underscoring India's advancements in the space sector. Singh praised Prime Minister Modi's leadership for opening the space industry to private players and enabling collaborations with NASA.

The Axiom-4 launch is now scheduled for June 11, 2025. The mission marks a pivotal moment in India's space exploration, featuring international collaboration with astronauts from Poland and Hungary. Shukla aims to advance India's role in global space endeavors with cutting-edge experiments during his time aboard the ISS.

(With inputs from agencies.)